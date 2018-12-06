Quirky take on fairy tale in Lancing's student Christmas show

More than 50 students have taken part in a Christmas production of a quirky version of Beauty and the Beast featuring robots.

Students of all ages at the Sir Robert Woodard Academy in Upper Boundstone Lane, Lancing, took to the stage at the school’s Alan Strong Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

The Christmas production cast

The final performance will be held at 7pm tonight.

Original music for the show was written by head of music Laura Fauvel, with original choreography created by head of dance Alison Askew and Chloe Hill.

The version of Beauty and the Beast performed was written by Laurence Boswell, an associate director for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The fairytale tells the story of a young girl who leaves her family to discover imagination and love in the palace of the beast.

The play is set in eighteenth century Paris, which is reflected in the Baroque- style set and costumes worn by students.

A school spokesman said: “There is humour, dance, music and a magical feel – what more would you want for a Christmas show?”

