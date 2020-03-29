Prime Minister to write to every UK household over coronavirus measures

Every household in Sussex and the UK is set to receive a letter from the Prime Minister, urging to them to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

The letters, which will land on the doorsteps of 30 million households across all four UK nations from next week, will outline the guidance everyone should follow and the measures the Government has put in place to fight coronavirus and to support businesses and workers.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge everyone to follow the rules to save lives.

It is expected to cost £5.8m to print and distribute the letters, which are being sent as part of the Government’s public information campaign on coronavirus.

Mr Johnson will say: “We know things will get worse before they get better.

“But we are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal.

“I want to thank everyone who is working flat out to beat the virus, in particular the staff in our fantastic NHS and care sector across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

“It has been truly inspirational to see our doctors, nurses and other carers rise magnificently to the needs of the hour.

“Thousands of retired doctors and nurses are returning to the NHS – and hundreds of thousands of citizens are volunteering to help the most vulnerable.

“That is why, at this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

Alongside the letter, residents will receive a leaflet outlining the Government’s advice, with clear explanations of symptoms, hand washing guidance, rules on leaving the house, self-isolating with symptoms and shielding vulnerable people.

The leaflet contains UK-wide information, as well as directions about where to access online guidance specific to England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The Prime Minister is continuing to lead the Government’s response to coronavirus as he self isolates after testing positive for the virus.

