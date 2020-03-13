‘Precious green space’ in Lancing is up for sale

A councillor is concerned that land in Lancing, which he said was a ‘precious green space and flood plain’, is up for sale.

He fears New Salts Farm, which measures 69.5 acres and lies between the A259 and the railway line in Lancing, could be bought by developers hoping to build on the site.

The land is being advertised on Oakleyproperty.com as having ‘potential for significant residential development’ of 400 or more units.

Landowner Hyde Housing, which held a public exhibition on plans to build 455 homes at the site back in 2016, confirmed it had decided to sell the land.

Mike Finch, Land and Planning Director (South & East) at the Hyde Group, said: “Unfortunately, the site at New Salts Farm no longer fits with the delivery timescales we need for our grant funding programme, and as we have a number of other higher priority schemes in the area, we have decided to sell the land to someone else.”

Councillor Geoff Patmore, of Lancing Parish Council, said the sale of the land raised ‘great concern to the community’ that ‘this precious green space and flood plain will be sold yet again to yet another developer’.

He said: “New Salts farm has not been included in the Adur Local Plan for development nor has it been included in the review of The Adur Local Plan document.”

The site was currently used as grazing land for sheep and hayfield resource, and he said: “New Salts farm has been designated as ‘green gap’.

“The land is also designated as Agricultural land and must remain so.”

