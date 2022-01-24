Power cut in Steyning

There is currently a power cut in Steyning.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:46 pm

UK Power Networks couldn’t confirm when the power will be back on tonight (Monday, January 24).

A spokesperson for the company said, “We are working to give you a more specific time for when your power will be back on. As soon as we get an update from our engineers we will display a time.”

The reason for the power cut is ‘a fault occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area’.

Power cut in Steyning. Photo from UK Power Networks. SUS-220124-173856001

