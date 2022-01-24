Power cut in Steyning
There is currently a power cut in Steyning.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 5:46 pm
UK Power Networks couldn’t confirm when the power will be back on tonight (Monday, January 24).
A spokesperson for the company said, “We are working to give you a more specific time for when your power will be back on. As soon as we get an update from our engineers we will display a time.”
The reason for the power cut is ‘a fault occurred on an underground electricity cable affecting the local area’.