Popular Upper Beeding man’s death an accident, coroner rules

The daughter of a popular Upper Beeding man who died in November last year said she was given some closure after an inquest found his death was the result of an accident.

Terry Townsend 71, a window cleaner from Upper Beeding, died on Thursday, November 23, 2017, after falling from a ladder while at work.

Terry Townsend. Picture supplied by his daughter Terri

He suffered head injuries and despite the air ambulance being called, Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

At his inquest – held on Tuesday (April 10) – coroner Chris Wilkinson returned a verdict of accidental death.

Terry, who had three children – Terri, Jason and Teri – a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, was said to have ‘touched many people’s lives’ in Upper Beeding.

In a statement after the inquest, Terry’s eldest daughter Terri said: “After a painful few months since my father’s sudden passing we have now been given some closure with the outcome of the coroner’s inquest. We are now able to grieve with the dark cloud no longer looming over us and now may he rest in peace.

“I have been truly touched by all the messages and comments from family, friends and residents of Upper Beeding where it’s obvious dad had touched many people’s lives one way or another.

“I would like to say thank you to the organisers of the JustGiving page set up for a memorial for the village in dad’s memory and to all those who have donated. Also a huge thank you to the paramedics, doctors and all the medical services for their efforts when attending to my father.

“Although there’s a void that cannot be replaced it’s clear that his memory will live on.

“Terry leaves three children, four grandchildren and many family members who miss him dearly.”

In the days following Terry’s death, many people who knew him took to Facebook to pay their respects, catching the attention of his great niece Cheryl Wooster.

At the time, she remembered him as a ‘joker, a showman and someone who could talk for England’.

Born in 1946, Terry grew up with five sisters – Margot, Sandra, Jean, Maria, Gil – and one brother – Graham.

His family later moved to Portsmouth where he worked at the Greyhound stadium before starting up is own kennels and working his way up to become a trainer.

He took a few years out for his other passion of marathon running and trained at Alexander Park (now Mountbatten Park), in Portsmouth.

He worked there as a groundsman and undertook a course to set out racing tracks. Terry continued to run many marathons and later became a veteran runner before he moved to Upper Beeding to make a new life for himself.

A JustGiving page set up shortly after Terry’s death raised more than £1,400 towards a memorial in the village.