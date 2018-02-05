POLL: Vote for the worst pothole in Shoreham

With poor road surfaces affecting thousands of drivers in our town every day, we want to know what you think is the worst pothole in Shoreham.

West Sussex County Council is responsible for fixing potholes on Shoreham’s roads. A spokesman said: “West Sussex County Council is responsible for maintaining around 2,500 miles of road. All roads are inspected dependent on their hierarchy, with A and B classification ordinarily inspected on a monthly basis. C-class and main distributor roads on a three or six-monthly basis and declassified roads are typically inspected annually. Repairing defects, such as potholes, is done on a priority basis, dependent on size and depth. Roads are not permanent structures and deteriorate over time from constant use and the weight of vehicles using them. As the road surface gets older and is subject to the weather, including rainwater and expansion and contraction caused by temperature change, more and more deterioration will occur, resulting in new potholes.” Highways England is responsible for the maintenance of major A roads. Peter Phillips, Highways England route manager for the A27, said they ‘keep the condition of the A27 continually under review’ and repair dangerous defects within 24 hours. To report dangerous potholes to Highways England, call 0300 123 5000. To report potholes to the council, use the Love West Sussex app or click here.