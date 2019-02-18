Created with Sketch.
Campaigners outside County Hall on Friday

Worthing campaigners join climate change march

Worthing campaigners joined a climate change demonstration in Chichester on Friday, marching on County Hall.

An estimated 150 people attended the event as they looked to put pressure on decision makers and draw attention to the issue.

Members of Worthing Climate Action Network joined the demonstration on Friday (February 15) in Chichester
Members of Worthing Climate Action Network joined the demonstration on Friday (February 15) in Chichester
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Campaigners were calling for West Sussex County Council to divest the pension fund from fossil fuels and to declare a climate emergency, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
Campaigners were calling for West Sussex County Council to divest the pension fund from fossil fuels and to declare a climate emergency, with the aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Campaigners said politicians were only paying 'lip service' to findings from the�Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) .
Campaigners said politicians were only paying 'lip service' to findings from the�Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) .
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Friday's county council meeting was supposed to include a debate on whether or not the county wanted to declare the emergency, but, with the budget dominating the day, the issue was deferred until April.
Friday's county council meeting was supposed to include a debate on whether or not the county wanted to declare the emergency, but, with the budget dominating the day, the issue was deferred until April.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2