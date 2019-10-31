Who is standing in East Worthing and Shoreham at the next general election?

Voters will be heading to the polls just weeks before Christmas.

On Tuesday, MPs voted for a snap general election – on Thursday December 12.

In East Worthing and Shoreham, Conservative Tim Loughton has been the MP since 1997.

He will be defending a majority of 5,106 votes.

Here is a list of the candidates confirmed so far standing for election next month in Chichester:

Brexit Party - Richard Milton

Conservatives – Tim Loughton

Green Party - Leslie Groves Williams

Labour - Lavinia O’Connor

Liberal Democrats – Ashley Ridley

Are you also planning to stand in East Worthing and Shoreham? Send us an email.

To register to vote click here