What would you ask Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner? Councillors to quiz Katy Bourne – and welcome your questions

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne will be quizzed by Adur and Worthing councillors next week – and you can get involved.

Rises in the police’s chunk of council tax, funding for community safety services and keeping residents safe are expected to be among the topics when the councils’ joint overview and scrutiny committee (JOSC) hosts Mrs Bourne on Thursday (February 7).

But as well as councillor questions, residents can also submit questions, providing they are received by midday on Tuesday.

Public questions can be posed during a 30-minute slot at the meeting.

Stephen Chipp, Adur district councillor and joint-chairman of JOSC, said: “I am delighted that the Police and Crime Commissioner is available to attend our meeting as we, as elected representatives, are very aware that policing is something that our residents care deeply about.

“Councillors are looking forward to questioning Mrs Bourne on her policing priorities and the implications of budgets which is particularly relevant with the upcoming council tax setting.

“I am sure that councillors, as well as members of the public, will have a great deal they wish to discuss.”

Mrs Bourne is responsible for setting Sussex Police’s £250million annual budget.

She was re-elected to the role in May, 2016.

She has since created a Police and Crime Plan, which sets out the strategic policing direction for Sussex with objectives for how policing services will be delivered in Sussex up to 2021.

In addition to setting the police budget annually, Mrs Bourne is also responsible for holding the Chief Constable to account, while commissioning support services to victims of crime and delivering community safety initiatives.

Worthing borough councillor Keith Bickers, joint vice-chairman of JOSC, said: “Although not a decision making body, JOSC is the watchdog for Adur and Worthing, meaning there’s real scope to influence the people who make important decisions which impact our communities.

“I hope as many members of the public as possible can attend this meeting to ensure residents issues and concerns are shared with the PCC.”

To submit a question, members of the public should email democratic.services@adur-worthing.gov.uk by midday on Tuesday.

The commissioner has four key policing and crime objectives. They are: strengthening local policing; working with local communities and partners to keep Sussex safe; protecting our vulnerable and helping victims cope and recover from crime and abuse and improving access to justice for victims and witnesses.