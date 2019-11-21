West Sussex highways contract awarded

Balfour Beatty will continue to provide the majority of highways maintenance services for West Sussex County Council.

With the contract for services such as pothole repairs, grass cutting and general maintenance due to end in March, the council chose to split the work into six lots – three offering one contract and three offering multiple contracts.

Roadworks sign

The six lots are worth a total of £20,050,000.

Some 70 expressions of interest were received but there were only five bids for the main three lots, covering core maintenance, drainage cleansing and hedge maintenance and grass cutting.

Balfour Beatty Living Places will run the core services, Drainline Southern Ltd will run drainage cleansing, and Grasstex Ltd will cover hedge maintenance and grass cutting. They were the only company to bid for this contract.

Each contract will start on April 1, 2020, and run for for five years, with the option to extend to ten.

Multiple contracts have been awarded for the final three lots, which cover carriageway and footway resurfacing, carriageway surface dressing and carriageway and footways treatments, and infrastructure improvements – planned works.

Carriageway and footway resurfacing will be run by Aggregate Industries UK Ltd, Associated Asphalt Contracting Ltd, Balfour Beatty Living Places, FM Conway Ltd, and Tarmac Trading Limited.

Carriageway surface dressing and carriageway and footways treatments will be run by Colas Limited, Eurovia Infrastructure Limited, JPCS Limited, Kier Highways Limited, and Road Maintenance Services Limited.

Infrastructure improvements – planned works will be run by Balfour Beatty Living Places, Dyer & Butler Ltd, Jackson Civil Engineering Group Ltd, Landbuild Ltd, and Tarmac Trading Limited.

Each of these contracts will be for four years and will start on April 1, 2020.

Councillors have until November 29 to raise any concerns. If none are received, the decision of Matt Davey, director of highways, transport and planning, will become final on December 2.

Earlier this month, a select committee meeting was told the idea of splitting the maintenance contract into lots had been made to try to attract more smaller, local businesses.

With so few bids for the main three lots, concerns were raised that the tendering process was too ‘ominous’.

It was agreed that, once the contracts were awarded, all companies which had expressed an interest would be contacted to find out why they failed to make a bid.