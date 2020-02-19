West Sussex councillor rejects Shoreham flooding fears over 7,000-home development

Concerns that a proposed 7,000-home development in Mid-Sussex could cause flooding in the Adur district are ‘untenable’, according to a West Sussex county councillor.

Last week, the Shoreham Society expressed fears that plans to build a new market town near Henfield by developer Mayfield Market Towns would overwhelm the Adur’s flood defences and swamp Shoreham.

Floodwater at the site near Henfield which campaigners say is earmarked for development of 7,000 new homes by Mayfield Market Towns. Photo: RWCS

But councillor Kevin Boram, who represents Shoreham South on West Sussex County Council, said flooding mitigation written into planning policies meant the fears were unfounded.

“I have grave concerns that the Shoreham Society fears there’s going to be flooding – I am finding their concerns untenable,” he said.

He questioned whether concerns over flooding were expressed by people who understood how drainage systems operate and said planning regulations were designed to reduce the risk.

Sustainable drainage systems remove water that collects in built-up areas, he said, and return it to the natural water cycle, in theory placing no extra strain on rivers and other waterways.

Vice-chairman of the Shoreham Society, Jenny Towler, said the potential 7,000 new homes in Mid-Sussex would add to developments such as the 600-home New Monks Farm in Lancing and exacerbate existing infrastructure problems.

She said over-development on the South coast was ‘putting pressure on the natural infrastructure as well as the built infrastructure’.

Mr Boram said he shared the Shoreham Society’s concerns about adding strain to local infrastructure in the quest to build new homes.

“I am concerned about over-development and the impact on the area,” he said.

“But West Sussex County Council does continue to look at school numbers to make sure there are adequate places and monitors the impact on roads.

“I have concerns over whether roads are going to cope, but I am also aware that we do have an acute housing shortage. It’s about getting the balance between new housing and new development right, and having the infrastructure that we desperately need.”

The proposed development is being discussed as part of a review of the Mid Sussex local plan.