Vacant Southwick houses to be torn down for 50 new flats

Vacant emergency hostel accommodation in Southwick is set to be torn down and replaced with 50 new flats if approved next month.

A number of homes on the north side of Albion Street would be demolished and replaced with two blocks four to six storeys high containing 44 new units.

50 new homes proposed in Albion Street, Southwick SUS-180731-180205001

A further six flats are to be provided within the retained semi-detached buildings which would be extended and refurbished.

Of the 50 homes, 15 would be affordable and the remaining 35 private market properties.

The scheme is being promoted by Adur District Council in partnership with developers and is due to be discussed by the authority’s planning committee on Monday November 5.

Officers are commending approval.

Albion Street Southwick new development SUS-180304-113512001

According to officers: “The existing council buildings previously provided emergency hostel accommodation but have since been vacated and boarded up.

“The proposed development will contribute towards the council’s identified housing supply as well as securing 30 per cent affordable housing for affordable rent.”

Each block has been designed with a separate pedestrian access but with a shared central vehicular access to the 50-space car park at the rear of the site.

The access would run underneath an overhang at first floor, with much of the parking positioned at ground level below the overhanging building.