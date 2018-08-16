Two new cabinet members at County Hall

Two new cabinet members at West Sussex County Council have been appointed.

Roger Elkins (Con, East Preston and Ferring) is taking on the responsibility for highways and infrastructure.

Paul Marshall new cabinet member for children and young people at West Sussex County Council

Meanwhile his predecessor Bob Lanzer (Con, Maidenbower and Worth) moves to the newly created corporate relations portfolio, which includes customer relations, data protection and many behind-the-scenes services.

Mr Elkins said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Cabinet and look forward to working with the highways team on issues that are important to people in West Sussex who use our roads.”

Paul Marshall (Con, Storrington) will replace Stephen Hiller (Con, Haywards Heath East) as cabinet member for children and young people.

He has been a member of the council’s Children and Young People’s Services Select Committee.