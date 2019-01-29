‘Tide is turning’ Labour says at East Worthing and Shoreham candidate’s campaign launch

The ‘tide is turning’ for Labour in East Worthing and Shoreham according to party figures at a rally held to celebrate the selection of a general election candidate.

Lavinia O’Connor, who represents Southlands at Adur District Council, was chosen as the prospective parliamentary candidate by the members of the local Constituency Labour Party (CLP) back in September.

Lavinia O'Connor, Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for East Worthing and Shoreham, with local band BatsFeet SUS-190129-121340001

Conservative Tim Loughton has represented the constituency since 1997 and while his overall share of the vote in 2017 remained similar compared to 2015 Labour’s candidate reduced his majority from almost 15,000 to nearer 5,000 votes at the last general election.

A rally was held at the Ropetackle in Shoreham on Saturday (January 26) to celebrate Ms O’Connor’s selection as a candidate. Councillors, Labour members and supporters were joined by Brighton Kemptown MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle, with entertainment provided by BatsFeet and Robb Johnson.

Ms O’Connor argued that residents and businesses in East Worthing and Shoreham needed an MP and a government ‘that will work in their interests, not spend their time infighting at Westminster’.

She added: “As an MP, with a Labour Government, I will take action for local people and businesses. Local people need affordable homes and schools that are properly funded. We need cheaper, reliable public transport. Instead, bus services in Worthing, Shoreham and Lancing are going to be cut because of Government policies; the same Government that does nothing about the misery Southern Rail inflicts on commuters.

“There are many issues important to our communities that this chaotic government does little about. Air quality in parts of Southwick, Shoreham, Lancing and Worthing is just not healthy for any of us – our children and elderly people in particular. And of course, we need a government that will support our NHS. In short, one that works for the many.”

Mr Russell-Moyle added: “The tide is turning for Labour in this constituency. Labour is making gains with every election here - in Adur and Worthing councils and at the last general election. It is now a winnable seat. With Lavinia we can win here, and we can win nationally to get rid of this terrible, incompetent government.”