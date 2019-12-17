This is when your bins will be emptied over Christmas in Adur and Worthing

Adur and Worthing councils have issued a reminder of dates for bin collections over the festive season.

Households in Adur and Worthing will receive a refuse collection in the five working days after Christmas, with residents able to check their specific collection day through the councils' website or through their hardcopy calendar.

Waste collector Rob Dooley

Any excess refuse and recycling left beside the bin will also be collected over the Christmas to New Year period.

After Christmas, garden waste collection will start again on Monday, January 13 - the same day Christmas tree collections begin. Residents are advise to place their trees, completely free of decorations, next to their wheelie bins for collection on the next recycling or refuse collection day.

Earlier this year, the councils switched most properties in the areas to alternative weekly waste collections in a bid to boost household recycling. The councils said early figures show recycling rates have increased since the September switch.

Councillor Emma Evans, cabinet member for the environment for Adur District Council, said: “It’s very encouraging to see the beginning of a reduction in general waste. It not only helps the collection service, but is good for the environment. Whilst many residents are also recycling well, we are also hoping to see a steady increase in recycling in the coming year.”

Worthing Borough Council's Edward Crouch said it was important for everybody to work together over the Christmas period, when waste levels were likely to rise, to reduce waste and increase recycling.

To find out more about what can be recycled: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/recycling/what-we-can-recycle/

To check your collection days:https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/bin-day/

Sign up to garden waste collection: https://adur-worthing-awcs.onmats.com/w/webpage/request-garden-waste-bin