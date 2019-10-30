These are West Sussex’s current MPs going into December general election
Voters are set to head to the polls just weeks before Christmas after MPs agreed to a December 12 date for a general election.
In the coming weeks we’ll be sharing information on all candidates and political parties. West Sussex has eight different MPs and they are all Conservatives:
1. Arundel and South Downs
Nick Herbert has been MP since 2005. He was briefly policing minister under David Cameron and has just been appointed chairman of the Countryside Alliance
2. Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
Nick Gibb has represented the constituency since 1997. He is currently schools minister and has served in both David Cameron's and Theresa May's governments
3. Chichester
Gillian Keegan is West Sussex's newest MP having succeeded Andrew Tyrie following the 2017 general election. She is currently Parliamentary private secretary to health secretary Matt Hancock
4. Crawley
Henry Smith has represented Crawley since 2010. Previously he was leader of West Sussex County Council.
