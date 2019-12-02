These are the Shoreham and Lancing roads where gritting is being stopped

The exact Shoreham and Lancing roads where gritting will no longer take place during cold weather have been revealed in maps sent to the Herald.

West Sussex County Council has decided to reduce the percentage of the road network it grits from 41 per cent to 31 per cent as part of cost-cutting measures.

Red routes are where gritting is being stopped, blue roads are where it will continue

Roads in Shoreham and Southwick which will no longer be gritted include Slonk Hill Road, Downside, New Barn Road, The Drive, Mill Avenue, Downsway, Chanctonbury Drive, Mill Hill Drive, part of Mill Hill, Erringham Drive, Mill Lane, Southdown Road, Western Road, North Street, St Mary’s Road, Eastern Avenue, Middle Road, Hammy Lane, Stoney Lane, Rectory Road, Upper Kingston Lane, Park Lane, Holmbush Way, parts of Overhill, Downsway, Southwick Street, Southwick Square, Southdown Road, Manor Hall Road and Gardner Road.

Meanwhile in Lancing and Sompting, routes which will no longer be treated are Upper Brighton Road, West Street, Loose Lane, Sylvan Road, Test Road, Halewick Lane, Howard Road, Herbert Road, Alandale Road, Valley Road, Steepdown Road, Cokeham Road, most of Crabtree Lane, Boundstone Lane, Sompting Road, Freshbrook Road, Old Salts Farm Road, Penhill Road, Mash Barn Lane, Shadwells Road, Hayley Road and Curvins Way.

Michael Jones, leader of the Labour group at County Hall, said: “It looks like the West Sussex Tories have come up with a scheme that abandons virtually all of the towns across the county.

“Residents face the prospect of being snowed in and even more difficulties in getting to work and carrying on their everyday activities in extreme cold weather conditions. It is a recklessly short sighted measure, there’s no recognition that people won’t be able to get on to the roads that have been cleared if their roads are iced up.

Red routes are where gritting is being stopped, blue roads are where it will continue

“Any motorists or bus users who end up trapped or stranded on such iced up roads will know they only have the local Tories to thank for their predicament.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We have taken a risk-based approach to identifying the roads most in need of being treated, which prioritises roads that have highest use and provides access to key facilities across the network.

“To make best use of our finite resources, it is important to focus our efforts on gritting roads where there is high demand, so we have reviewed our West Sussex Winter Service Policy in line with the national code of practice, Well Managed Highway Infrastructure. This means the new service level during icy conditions reduces from 41 per cent of the road network to 31 per cent, which equates to 1,283 km of the network and targets high speed/high volume roads.

“The reduction in the amount of network that we treat does produce savings for the authority as we have reduced the number of gritters and drivers we need. The total savings this year are around £150,000 – however, if we get a prolonged spell of frost and snow then costs will increase.

“The county council will continue to promote a ‘safety first’ message and remind road users that those who drive on public highways should do so in a manner and at a speed that is safe, having regard to such matters as the nature of the road, the weather conditions and the traffic conditions.”

Do you live in any of the affected roads? Email your thoughts to the newsdesk.