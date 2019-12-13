Sussex General Election results in full – how every candidate in every seat fared

The Tories have strengthened their grip on Sussex following the General Election.
Only in Brighton & Hove were the Conservatives held at bay, with Labour retaining its two seats, and the Greens, through Caroline Lucas, maintaining their one UK constituency.
Read more: In-depth summary of Sussex results // Comment – Tory MPs must fight for the investment that Sussex needs and deserves
Below are the results for each Sussex constituency, with a breakdown of how many votes each candidate received.
Arundel & South Downs – Conservative hold: Andrew Griffith (Con) 35,566; Alison Bennett (LD) 13,045; Bella Sankey (Lab) 9,722; Isabel Thurston (Green) 2,519; Robert Wheal (Ind) 556.
Bexhill & Battle – Conservative hold: Huw Merriman (Con) 37,590; Christine Bayliss (Lab) 11,531; Martin Saunders (LD) 7,280; Jonathan Kent (Green) 2,692.
Bognor Regis & Littlehampton – Conservative hold: Nick Gibb (Con) 32,521; Alan Butcher (Lab) 10,018; Francis Oppler (LD) 5,645; Carol Birch (Green) 1,826; David Kurten (UKIP) 846; Andrew Elston (Ind) 367.
Brighton Kemptown – Labour hold: Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Lab) 25,033; Joe Miller (Con) 16,972; Ben Thomas (LD) 2,964; Alexandra Phillips (Green) 2,237; Graham Cushway (Brexit Party) 1,327.
Brighton Pavilion – Green hold: Caroline Lucas (Green) 33,151; Adam Imanpour (Lab) 13,211; Emma Hogan (Con) 10,176; Richard Milton (Brexit Party) 770; Citizen Skwith (Monster Raving Loony Party) 301; Bob Dobbs (Ind) 212; Nigel Furness (UKIP) 177.
Chichester – Conservative hold: Gillian Keegan (Con) 35,402; Kate O’Kelly (LD) 13,912; Jay Morton (Lab) 9,069; Heather Barrie (Green) 2,527; Adam Brown (Libertarian) 224; Andrew Emerson (Patria) 109.
Crawley – Conservative hold: Henry Smith (Con) 27,040; Peter Lamb (Lab) 18,680; Khalil Yousuf (LD) 2,728; Iain Dickson (Green) 1,451.
East Worthing & Shoreham – Conservative hold: Tim Loughton (Con) 27,104; Lavinia O’Connor (Lab) 19,663; Ashley Ridley (LD) 4,127; Leslie Groves Williams (Green) 2,006; Sophie Cook (Ind) 255.
Eastbourne – Conservative gain: Caroline Ansell (Con) 26,951; Stephen Lloyd (LD) 22,620; Jake Lambert (Lab) 3,848; Stephen Gander (Brexit Party) 1,530.
Hastings & Rye – Conservative hold: Sally-Ann Hart (Con) 26,896; Peter Chowney (Lab) 22,853; Nick Perry (LD) 3,960; Paul Crosland (Ind) 565.
Horsham – Conservative hold: Jeremy Quin (Con) 35,900; Louise Potter (LD) 14,773; Michael Jones (Lab) 9,424; Catherine Ross (Green) 2,668; Jim Duggan (Peace Party) 477.
Hove – Labour hold: Peter Kyle (Lab) 32,876; Robert Nemeth (Con) 15,832; Beatrice Bass (LD) 3,731; Ollie Sykes (Green) 2,496; Angela Hancock (Brexit Party) 1,111; Dame Dixon (Monster Raving Loony Party) 195; Charlotte Sabel (Ind) 150.
Lewes – Conservative hold: Maria Caulfield (Con) 26,268; Oli Henman (LD) 23,811; Kate Chappell (Lab) 3,206; Johnny Denis (Green) 1,453; Paul Cragg (Ind) 113.
Mid Sussex – Conservative hold: Mims Davies (Con) 33,455; Robert Eggleston (LD) 15,258; Gemma Bolton (Lab) 11,218; Deanna Nicholson (Green) 2,234 votes; Baron Von Thunderclap (Monster Raving Loony Party) 550; Brett Mortensen (Advance Together) 47.
Wealden – Conservative hold: Nus Ghani (Con) 37,043; Chris Bowers (LD) 11,388; Angie Smith (Lab) 9,377; Georgia Widdicombe Taylor (Green) 3,099 votes.
Worthing West – Conservative hold: Peter Bottomley (Con) 30,475; Beccy Cooper (Lab) 15,652; Jamie Bennett (LD) 6,024; Jo Paul (Green) 2,008; David Aherne (Ind) 489.
• Click here to look back at the live results blog and relive the election-night drama.