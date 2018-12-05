Support for children with alcohol dependent parents from new West Sussex County Council funding

A share of $4.5 million has been awarded to West Sussex County Council for a new programme supporting children with alcohol dependent parents.

In an announcement yesterday (Tuesday December 4), Public Health England said the county council's public health team had been successful in their bid for £454,361 of funding.

Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults and health said: "This pilot has already delivered real change for those people who need it most, so I am delighted that the county council’s Public Health team has been successful in its bid for this funding.

“It will allow even more people to benefit from the good work currently being undertaken and begin to alleviate some of the pressure these young people face.

The new project is a two-fold approach to try and improve the prospects for young people whose lives have been affected by parents with alcohol related difficulties.

As part of identifying problems at home earlier, two new full-time specialist members of staff will be recruited to work closely with families. Work will also be carried out to identify and support expectant mothers at risk of alcohol misuse.

Councillor Jupp added: “It has long been acknowledged that alcohol misuse can have far-reaching effects on families, not just the individual who is drinking, and there is a real need to prevent it spreading even further.”

As well as trying to catch the problem earlier, the project will focus on helping children up to the age of 18 years who are already living with the effects of a parent dependent on alcohol.