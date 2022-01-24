Southern Water to be questioned by Worthing and Adur residents over services and sewage

Southern Water HQ (Google Maps - Street View)

The water company – which was given a record £90 million fine last year for illegal sewage discharges – will take questions during a meeting of Adur and Worthing Councils’ joint overview and scrutiny committee (JOSC).

JOSC does not have decision making powers but seeks to discuss issues which affect Adur and Worthing and influence those who do make decisions in order to improve services.

At the end of last year, several councillors requested that the water company attend a public meeting.

During the meeting next week, Southern Water will outline how it delivers services as well as its plans to improve infrastructure as new developments see demand increase.

The company will also outline work it has done – including with the councils and other partners – to improve bathing water quality.

Members of the public will have up to 30 minutes to ask questions at the meeting.

Joint chair of JOSC Joss Loader (Ind, Marine), said: “The council would love to hear from residents who have very understandable concerns about bathing water quality and what’s being done to help prevent the discharge of sewage into the River Adur and sea after periods of heavy rain.

“We want to work with Southern Water to ensure everyone can enjoy our beautiful coastline and are able to swim in clean seas.

“That work has been on-going and will continue in earnest, but we would like to hear from anyone who has any concerns and questions.”

Fellow JOSC chair Charles James (Con, Durrington) said the councils are ‘totally committed to ensuring the very highest standard of water quality’.

He encouraged members of the public to submit questions ahead of the meeting.

Questions must be pre-submitted to [email protected] by midday on Tuesday (25 Jan).