Southern guards hold 40th day of strike action

The latest 24-hour strike by Southern staff began this morning, marking the 40th day of industrial action in the last two years (Monday March 12).

The RMT union has been fighting the further extension of driver-only operation by Govia Thameslink Railway since April 2016, holding numerous walkouts over access and safety concerns.

GTR says that Southern services on most routes will operate normally.

A reduced Brighton to Hove shuttle service will run, while a small number of cancellations are expected in the Bognor Regis, Littlehampton, Brighton, West Worthing and Portsmouth areas.

Mick Cash, general secretary of the RMT, said; “Our members stand solid and united again today in the fight for passenger safety and access on Southern Rail in Britain’s longest-running industrial dispute.”

Last month when the strike date was announced, a spokesman for Southern said: “The RMT strike will have no impact on the vast majority of passengers as we expect to run a normal service on most routes.

“Only last week the RMT rejected proposals we made about the basis for finding a settlement and we renew our call for the union to end this pointless dispute.

“The RMT should face the reality that the changes they are objecting to were successfully introduced a year ago.”

