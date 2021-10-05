Shoreham residents’ anger as developer still plans to fell tree

Residents opposing the felling of the poplar tree next to the Duke of Wellington pub (photo by Judy Green)

The tree sits between the Duke of Wellington Pub, Brighton Road, and the former Adur Civic Centre, which could be developed into 171 flats (AWDM/1450/21).

Developer Hyde Group plans to fell the tree to make way for the development, despite calls from the Shoreham Poplar Front to retain it.

Andy Hunt, associate director of land and planning at the Hyde Group, said: “We have been working closely with an arboriculturist throughout our design development and the poplar tree in question is the only one we intend to remove.

“Our proposed scheme has been designed with landscaping in mind and we have allowed for new trees and planting across the site, including 10 semi mature trees along the A259 boundary.”

Shoreham residents campaigning to keep the tree said that replacing it is not enough and they have called on the Hyde Group to recognise its value.

Darcy Harrison, who is helping to lead the Poplar Front campaign, said: “How does it being the ‘only one’ even matter – It’s still the last one!”

Speaking previously to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Harrison said this was about ‘more than just one tree’.

He explained: “For me, this is emblematic of a general problem we have with planning at the moment which increases housing while removing natural habitat.”

The group claims that this is the ‘last poplar on Shoreham seafront’ and one member shared a photo of the solitary tree surrounded by buildings.

Lee Hatcher appealed to Mr Hunt directly, saying: “If you’re reading this thread and others just stop.

“An iconic tree cannot be replaced that easily – The heart of that area will just die.”

Jan Shaw pleaded with the Hyde Group to ‘leave the tree alone’ and Lee Pryor called on the developer to ‘protect it as an asset’.

The Hyde Group has promised to replace the tree but campaigners say this will have fewer benefits for the environment and the appearance of the area.

Miranda Vincent said: “It is good they are planting trees, even semi-mature trees, but these days there is very little more valuable than a fully mature tree.

“It takes many decades to grow – We don’t have many decades to start again.”