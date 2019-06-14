Shoreham Library 50th anniversary celebrated in style

The 50th anniversary of Shoreham Library at its current site was celebrated in style with a free party and fun family activities.

Current staff, some of them dressed in 1960s-style clothing, were joined by former staff and residents for the occasion on Wednesday.

Ruth Davis, cluster manager for Shoreham, Lancing, and Southwick libraries, said: “We had a lovely time. Celebrations kicked off with cutting of the birthday cake.”

The purpose-built Shoreham Library, in St Mary’s Road, was officially opened on June 12, 1969.

But townsfolk could borrow books long before then, as the library had been based at the Town Hall since the 1920s.

The new library, opened by Clifford Musgrave, was the first of a group of West Sussex County Council buildings, each with its own special features.

At the time, Mr Musgrave praised the virtues of the ‘new ultra-modern building, fine architecture and modern methods of computerisation’ and congratulated the people of Shoreham on acquiring such a magnificent library.

For the 50th birthday, there was an exhibition including past photographs, books and films of the 1960s.

Ruth said: “The event was attended by many residents and former library staff, some of who remembered visiting the library when it was based at the Town Hall in 1936.”

She gave a speech thanking all the customers for their support and continued loyalty.

Staff served cake and refreshments to all and there was a special interactive storytime for the children with the ‘very hungry code-a-pillar, as Eric Carle’s classic book The Very Hungry Caterpillar is also 50 this year.