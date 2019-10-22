Shoreham campaigners join Brexit People’s Vote march in London

Campaigners from Shoreham have joined almost a million others in London for a Brexit protest march.

More than 50 protestors joined Saturday’s People’s Vote demonstration, demanding a public vote on the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Campaigners joined the People's Vote march in London SUS-191022-164010001

Local organiser Jenny King was one who joined the march. She said: “On Saturday, ordinary people from Shoreham did an extra-ordinary thing and travelled up to London and way outside their comfort zones to demand our voices are heard.

“We started up a Facebook page Shoreham4eu just a few weeks ago and it already has 650 followers – people are very concerned.”

Since the march, hundreds of thousands of people have signed a letter to decision makers as part of a new campaign, demanding people are given the final say on Brexit in a referendum.

The letter will be delivered before the final Brexit deadline of October 31 to Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament, the European Parliament and other European Heads of Government.

Campaigners said the group included children as young as 16 and older people in their 70s, many of whom made the journey by coach.

They said Boris Johnson must seek public consent before the ‘damaging Brexit’.