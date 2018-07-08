Shoreham air cadet best in the country – twice

Cadet Flight Sergeant Weaver, from 1440 (Shoreham-by-Sea) Squadron, beat off stiff competition from other air cadets from across the country to claim the national gold medal in both the 800 and 1,500 metres races.

He had progressed to the national final from county and regional competitions in both Sussex and the south east of England.

Cadet Flight Sergeant Lenny Weaver in full uniform

Flight Lieutenant Rich Sage, the squadron’s commanding officer, was full of praise.

He said: “Lenny is a fantastic young athlete and has now set the standard for others to reach. He is an inspiration to other cadets, both in athletics and in his wider air cadet activity.”

Lenny, 19, was part of a 20-strong group of cadets who represented the London and south east region and travelled to Telford to compete against the other regional representatives.

Having comfortably won both races, Lenny was personally congratulated by Group Captain Al Lewis, London and south east region commandant.

A member of 1440 since 2013, Lenny has regularly competed in athletics and cross country, winning a significant number of medals at local, regional and national level. However, this was the first time he had achieved his goal of best in the country.

Lenny said: “A gold medal at national level was my aim but I didn’t dream of being able to win the double. I’m really proud of what I’ve managed to achieve.”

The 1440 (Shoreham-by-Sea) Squadron is always keen to hear from potential new cadets aged 12 to 16 years old, as well as adult volunteers able to assist with the running of the unit, both as staff members and as part of the supporting civilian committee.

The squadron’s next cadet intake will be in September but adults expressing an interest in assisting are welcome at any time. The squadron can be contacted via email at 1440@aircadets.org

