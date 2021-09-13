Provisional licence application for Shoreham Beachbox cafe and restaurant set to be discussed

Beachbox Development received planning permission in 2019 to build a new café, restaurant and roof terrace with a community space.

The new venue will be called ‘Beachbox’ and will be built on the site of old public toilets at Beach Green, Shoreham-by-Sea.

A ‘provisional statement’ – which will give assurance that an alcohol licence will be granted when the venue is completed – is set to be discussed at a hearing of Adur District Council’s licensing committee tonight (September 13).

The application originally led to an objection from Sussex Police but the force has now agreed a ‘comprehensive set of conditions’ with Beachbox Development. This includes the use of CCTV, age verification before alcohol is sold, door supervisors and amended opening hours.

Despite Sussex Police withdrawing its objection to the licence, a hearing was considered necessary due to the volume of objections received by members of the public.

Some were in support of the application with others citing concerns about possible crime and disorder, anti-social behaviour, public nuisance and safety implications that could result from alcohol sales and entertainment at the venue.

The hearing was first scheduled to take place last month but was pushed back after requests to delay it.

Following mediation with Sussex Police, Beachbox Development are seeking permission to open between 7 am and 11 pm Monday to Saturday and between 7 am and 10 pm on Sundays and bank holidays. These hours would be 7 am to 12.30 am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

In response to objections from members of the public, alcohol will not be sold for consumption off of the premises.

Alcohol sales would now only take place between midday and 10.40 pm, Monday to Saturday and between midday and 9.40 pm on Sundays and bank holidays. This would be extended from midday to 12.10 am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Beachbox Development are now seeking permission for regulated entertainment between midday and 11 pm Mondays to Saturdays and until 10 pm on Sundays and bank holidays. This would be extended to 12.30am on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Although the project is being headed by Boxpark founder and CEO Roger Wade, the venue will be leased out and run by a different operator.