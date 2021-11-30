Options for new cycle lanes in Shoreham receive more public opposition than support

Last year's pop-up cycle lanes on Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham. Pic Steve Robards

Two options for new cycle lanes in Shoreham do not have enough support to progress, West Sussex County Council has revealed this week.

Last year, Upper Shoreham Road was one of six areas in the county where pop-up cycle schemes were installed but then removed months later following a large public backlash.

Then in early 2021, the county council gauged views on possible measures to encourage more cycling and walking in Shoreham.

During the summer, formal consultation was held on a permanent scheme for Upper Shoreham Road amongst other measures.

More than 1,600 responses were received and while these showed support for improved cycling and walking facilities across the town, particularly around helping children travel to and from school more safely.

But neither of the two options for segregated cycle facilities in Upper Shoreham Road were well supported.

A total of 51 per cent of respondents opposed a one-way cycle track on both sides of Upper Shoreham Road compared to 45 per cent in support, while 65 per cent opposed a two-way cycle track on the south side of the road compared to 25 per cent in support.

The county council says it remains committed to providing cycling and walking improvements and will engage with stakeholders to see if there is a solution for Upper Shoreham Road and the surrounding area that would deliver meaningful improvements whilst allaying residents’ concerns.

Part of this work will be to engage more closely with schools, which would help the council to understand what detailed proposals might be achievable.

Joy Dennis, WSCC’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “First, I would like to thank everyone who took part in the consultation and provided feedback.

“Although it attracted strong support from some people, there was local concern about providing a cycleway on the Upper Shoreham Road. However, there is an appetite to progress some of the measures to encourage walking and cycling in the area, with a focus on school travel.

“The best way to make progress is to carry out further engagement. I realise this could be frustrating for some people, but it’s important to take concerns on board to see if answers can be built into the proposals. This would also give any suggested improvements the best-possible chance of securing the funding needed to progress them.

“The stakeholder engagement will take place over the coming months and we will engage more closely with schools, which will allow us to work on more detailed proposals for further consultation in 2022.”

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said: “I am grateful for the very extensive consultation carried out by the County Council following the earlier survey work carried out by local councillors and myself. It is disappointing that there is no clear consensus about a cycle lane on Upper Shoreham Road at this time and it is essential that we are able to take a large number of local people with us if we can progress such a scheme and that is also a qualification of funding from the Department for Transport.

“Whilst we will need to look at further options in Upper Shoreham Road, I am delighted that work on the very popular suggestion for the crossing over Steyning Road will go ahead shortly and work is now going to be progressed in Middle Road and other surrounding roads to ease congestion and make cycle routes safer for local schoolchildren and families in particular.”

Legal challenge

Cycle UK launched a legal challenge against WSCC’s decision to remove the pop-up scheme and this week it was announced that a date of January 25 has been set for the start of High Court proceedings.

Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK’s head of campaigns, said they were hoping to set a precedent and ‘put a stop to short sighted decisions like this which are happening across the UK’.

He added: “Though we’re a cycling charity fighting over a cycle lane’s removal, at the heart of our legal challenge this really isn’t a cycling issue. We’re fighting to ensure children can travel to school in safety, so people don’t have to breathe foul air, and for healthier, safer streets where we live and work.

The cycling charity is relying on crowdsourced funding through its Cyclist Defence Fund for its legal challenge and is asking for donations to cover the costs for the trial and to support CDF’s wider work.