New chief executive for Adur and Worthing Councils on verge of appointment

Dr Catherine Howe, who is currently serving as the councils’ interim chief executive, was the unanimous choice of the joint senior staff committee last week.

The committee’s recommendation will now go before the Full Council meetings of both district and borough in the next two weeks for approval.

Dr Howe joined the councils last spring as director for communities.

In the summer she became interim chief executive after the retirement of Alex Bailey who had led the councils’ paid service for eight years.

Dr Howe has considerable experience in social innovation and digital transformation and during her short time in communities changed the department’s focus to develop data-led, targeted approaches to the delivery of service to residents

Previously she held senior management roles with Cancer Research UK, Capita, Public-i and the London Business School.

If confirmed, Dr Howe will lead a shared Adur & Worthing Councils service of more than 750 staff working under the democratically separate entities of district and borough.