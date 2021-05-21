New Adur chairman vows to highlight and support local businesses

Councillors met at the Shoreham Centre on Thursday (May 20) where social distancing guidance was observed, with tables and chairs spaced wide apart.

The meeting saw Stephen Chipp (Con, Southwick) named chairman, with Ann Bridges (Con, Widewater) as his vice-chairman.

Mr Chipp said it was a ‘great honour’ and told the meeting his parents were ‘really proud’.

New Adur chairman Stephen Chipp

He added: “My main target and goal for this year is to really highlight and support Adur’s local businesses.

“It was really evident to me personally during the lockdown that the smaller businesses that were able to be open really supported our local community.

“In my view, we each need to return this favour and I really look forward to shining a light on those fantastic businesses, that were forced to shut or remained open and supported us, that our district has to offer in this forthcoming year. ”

Mr Chipp’s chose Esteem to be his charity for the year.

The socially distanced meeting

Based in Shoreham, the charity offers support, mentoring and volunteering opportunities to young people.

Mr Chipp said: “For me, it was vital that I chose something that dealt with mental health.

“Whilst I think all age groups have been affected across the spectrum, if I think back today to being 16-24 and the freedoms they’ve had taken away in the last year, it must have been particularly difficult for them.”

Mr Chipp first became a councillor in December 2014, and says his favourite spot in Adur is probably Southwick Hill on the Downs where he has walked his dog, a Hungarian Vizsla called Poppy, every morning for the past 11 years.

He believes Adur is a very special place, adding: “Beaches to the south and beautiful countryside to the north; we have access to bigger towns and cities but have the more friendly community feel of a smaller district.

“The people in the past year have shown what a special place it is with the numerous support groups set up for the only purpose of helping others.”

He takes over the civic chains from Andy McGregor, who was praised for providing meals to Worthing Hospital staff and delivering medical supplies to people stuck at home during the first national coronavirus lockdown.

Cllr McGregor said: “I know I am being followed by a superb chairman who will serve our communities to the best of his ability.”