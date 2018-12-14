MPs join in Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children

Today is Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children and a whole host of MPs are taking part, including East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton.

He popped on a pullover and posed for a photo to show his support for the charity fundraising campaign, now in its seventh year.

Mr Loughton said: “I’m delighted to support Christmas Jumper Day. It’s a fantastic cause that does so much good, raising money and awareness for children here in the UK and around the world.

“Millions of people up and down the UK will be pulling on a Christmas jumper for a great cause, to help create a brighter future for children, and it’s great to be a part of it.”

Since its launch in 2012, Christmas Jumper Day has raised more than £17million for the world’s most vulnerable children.

Save the Children is asking more people across the UK to join the woolly revolution, with the hope of it being the biggest yet.

Visit christmasjumperday.org for more information.