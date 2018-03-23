Longer summer opening hours at rubbish tips

West Sussex rubbish tips are set to have their summer opening hours increased from the start of April.

The majority of sites will open at 9am, apart from Bognor, Crawley and Littlehampton which will open at 8.30am on weekdays.

All sites will remain open until 6pm.

Summer opening hours operate from April to the end of September.

Worthing will join sites at Westhampnett, Burgess Hill and Crawley in being open for seven days a week.

Other locations are closed for two days a week as part of cuts at the Household Waste Recycling Sites introduced in October 2016.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We want to help all of our residents recycle as much household waste as possible.

“We know that the start of spring encourages people to have a ‘spring clean’ and as we head into summer, more and more people make use of the lighter evenings to get out and tackle the garden or do some DIY.

“We hope that the extension of opening hours will allow people to take their rubbish to their local Household Waste Recycling Site at their convenience and help them to ensure their waste is recycled wherever possible.”

Sites switch to winter opening hours from October when demand for services is lower.

More more information visit West Sussex’s recycling website.