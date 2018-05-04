IN PICTURES: Adur and Worthing election results

Here is a selection of some of the best pictures from the Adur District Council and Worthing Borough Council election counts.

The results of this year's elections were announced today (Friday, May 4) and can be found here.

Conservatives Heather Mercer, Louise Murphy, Edward Crouch and Sean McDonald all held their seats

In all, 14 of the 29 Adur District Council seats went to the polls on May 3 as well as 13 of the 37 Worthing Borough Council seats.

After today's results, here are how both councils look:

Worthing:

Con: 28 (-2)

Lab: 5 (+4)

Lib Dem: 2 (+/-0)

UKIP: 1 (-1)

Green: 0 (-1)

Ind: 1 (+/-0)

Adur:

Con: 16 (+/-0)

Lab: 7 (+3)

UKIP: 4 (-2)

Ind: 2 (-1)

