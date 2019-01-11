Housing on Southwick and Portslade border gets thumbs up

An unusual housing development with its proposed access in Portslade and the homes themselves in Southwick was narrowly approved on Monday, despite strong highways concerns.

Green space east of Manor Close, Southwick, lies within the Adur District Council boundary.

But the site, earmarked for four homes, would be accessed via Gardener Street in Portslade, which comes under Brighton & Hove City Council’s jurisdiction.

Adur District Council’s planning committee deferred a planning application in December for a site visit and to seek comments from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service to clarify whether emergency access could be adequately achieved.

The plans were approved by four votes to three when they came back to committee on Monday (January 7).

Councillor Stephen Chipp said: “The only think any of us really have a problem with is the highway situation and the simple fact is the highway [authority] has no objection and has plans to mitigate it.”

In its representation, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service had said the turning head would improve emergency access in Gardener Street, while access plans would have to comply with building regulations.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove City Council had suggested an extension to double yellow lines to prevent parked cars narrowing the access, something which was included as a condition.

The other issue discussed by councillors was the safety of those using a footpath that crosses the access point.

Councillor Pat Beresford suggested they ask the relevant authority to investigate the installation of safety chicane barriers on the footpath north and south of the access.

Speed humps were also proposed to help with lowering vehicle speeds on the approach to the footpath.