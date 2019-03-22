Highways England still reviewing plans for A27 between Worthing and Lancing

Plans to improve the A27 between Worthing and Lancing are still being reviewed, ministers confirmed this week.

Highways England launched a consultation on a package of improvements in the summer of 2017, but the options were criticised as ‘tinkering around the edges’ by the area’s two MPs and others.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling then said he would instruct HE to provide him with a review of ‘viable alternative options’.

Since then a number of Worthing figures have criticised a lack of updates on A27 improvements.

In the Commons this week Tim Loughton, East Worthing and Shoreham MP, said he had met Mr Grayling a couple of months ago to ask for an update on further proposals. He asked: “So when can I have it?”

Jesse Norman, transport minister, replied: “Highways England is reviewing plans for the A27 in light of feedback from the public consultation.

“We will hopefully have a chance to review and discuss it with Highways England and, in due course, with my honourable friend. I look forward to it, but I cannot tell him exactly when it will be.”

The scheme’s progress report on HE’s website says: “The scheme is currently under review and a further update will be provided soon.”