‘Grey and lifeless’ entrance to Shoreham in need of major revamp

Labour councillors Jeremy Gardner and Cat Arnold are calling for improvements to be made to this Shoreham roundabout

Catherine Arnold and Jeremy Gardner, who both represent St Mary’s at Adur District Council, said they received an extraordinary rush of ideas from the public about what could be done to the junction opposite the Ropetackle Arts Centre.

The roundabout, at the junction of Shoreham High Street and the Norfolk Bridge, is made up of grey paving with three black planters containing a small selection of weeds.

Cllr Arnold described how it is one of the main entrances to the town but was currently ‘ugly, grey and lifeless’.

Some of the suggested improvements included adding more colour, a sculpture or something ‘iconic to say welcome to Shoreham’.

Cllr Gardner said: “It’s amazing how many great ideas local people and traders have. We asked on some social media pages for ideas on how the really dull and unattractive roundabout at the High Street, Shoreham, could be improved.

“The reaction was extraordinary. We received more than 250 comments in a few hours - some were tongue in cheek, of course, but overwhelmingly they were really interesting suggestions.

“An iconic sculpture as a talking point and something to attract more visitors to the town and its businesses were among the ideas. Perhaps a boat or bird-based sculpture, attractive bee-friendly planting and bringing back the clock that used to feature on the roundabout were among other ideas.

“Contemporary designs from local artists were proposed and primary colours for those planters rather than the current dull black. And a Shoreham-by-Sea welcomes you motif.”

Cllr Arnold added: “There was a common thread - that this roundabout should be attractive and welcoming. We think there is a real need for the council to listen to the views of local people and traders on the many ways in which our town centre can be improved, it has not had the attention it deserves for some time.

“We have raised many times that Shoreham and Adur generally is not getting the attention to its civic areas that it deserves. We are going through all the ideas, picking out the themes and will put these to the council along with possible sources of funding.”

They ask anyone with ideas to email [email protected] or [email protected]

A West Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We welcome any initiative to enhance the local street-scene provided it can be shown there has been full consultation and support from stakeholders, including the local county councillor.