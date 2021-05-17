Green Party wins first Adur District Council seat

Gabe Crisp, new Green councillor at Adur

This year a total of 18 seats were up for grabs with the Conservatives increasing their majority.

Gabe Crisp was elected in the St Nicholas ward in Shoreham, giving the Greens their first Adur seat.

She said: “I’m delighted at being chosen by my local community to represent them as the first Green elected member on Adur District Council. Having a Green in the room will make a massive difference. We will put people and planet first.”

Gabe’s campaign focussed on the need for a strong Green voice at Adur to challenge on local issues such as improving active travel, providing safe road crossing points and preserving green spaces for all of the community.

In her election address letter, she wrote: “I’ll be free to vote for what’s best for this area. I will be the independently minded voice for St Nicolas, putting residents and not party politics first.

“It’s clear from talking to local residents that people are looking for a new voice to represent them. They are unhappy with councillors not listening to their views.

“I always work hard to make our local area even better. I care about people and look forward to working with you and for you.”

This result capped off a strong local election for the Greens in Sussex, as they secured their first seat at West Sussex County Council to go along with four at East Sussex County Council.