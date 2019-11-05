Green candidates for Adur and Worthing seats launch general election campaign

Green Party candidates in Adur and Worthing have launched their general election campaigns.

Jo Paul, an activist and university lecturer, has been selected as the prospective parliamentary candidate for Worthing West, while Leslie Groves Williams, a leading Adur Green Party member and former chair, has been chosen to contest the East Worthing and Shoreham constituency after running as one of her party’s MEP candidates for the South East.

Both candidates said that they are proud to stand for the Green Party, and will be standing up for local people in the fight for a better and fairer Britain.

Conservatives Sir Peter Bottomley and Tim Loughton have been the area’s MPs since 1997.

Ms Paul said: “I am proud to represent the Green Party in this election. Westminster politicians have failed us all on Brexit; getting a People’s Vote is a top priority for the Green Party. As your MP I will be your voice - saying yes to Europe, no to climate chaos and fighting for a fairer Britain. I will work to deliver real change, not just words, and give power back to the people.

“Worthing is changing. The world is changing. To make sure these changes are for the better, we must take an active role in guiding the decisions that affect our community and our environment.”

She is an active community campaigner and her petition, signed by more than 1,000 residents, helped push Worthing Borough Council to declare a climate emergency. She is meeting with councillors to discuss the possibility of setting up a citizens’ assembly on climate change.

Meanwhile Ms Groves volunteers in the social, criminal justice and education sectors. She successfully presented a community petition to Adur District Council calling on the local authority to declare a climate emergency.

She is joining a group of young people to meet the mayor of Worthing to discuss the climate emergency and actions that different parties can take to play their part.

She is also an associate school governor and co-founder of an initiative which seeks to bring those with experiences of poverty and exclusion together with decision makers. Her business advises charities, government and international organisations on human rights and tackling inequality.

She said: “We need fresh energy and a modern vision for a Britain where people can live in dignity, in peace and within the limits of our planet. My pledge to the people of East Worthing and Shoreham is first and foremost to listen and work with you.

“Like so many of us, I’m fed up. We need a radical new politics and the Green Party can offer that. I think the duty of politicians is to plan further than the next election, to make decisions based on a clear set of ethics and values rather than the whims of the day. The next ten years will be the most important time there’s ever been to tackle the climate crisis with the speed and scope which the science demands. Only the Green Party have a clear vision for how to address this emergency.”

Both candidates say they support a People’s Vote on Brexit, and support tackling the climate emergency as a priority through a green new deal which changes the way the economy works by replacing fossil fuels with clean energy and helping to create thousands of jobs.

The party’s other priorities include investing more in the NHS, scrapping zero-hour contracts and ensuring that all new homes are energy efficient.