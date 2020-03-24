Funds for Widewater Lagoon footbridge replacement to be released

Funds for a replacement Lancing footbridge are set to be released.

The bridge at the Widewater Lagoon has been identified by West Sussex County Council as suitable to improve pedestrian and cycle access between the community and seafront cyclepath.

DM1726340a.jpg. Footbridge at Widewater, Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170214-160215008

The current structure is in a poor condition and a replacement would not only be wider, but also alter the gradient to improve disabled access.

The scheme was originally due to take place in this financial year but was delayed after more detailed feasibility work showed the works would exceed the available budget.

The main reason for the increase in costs was the need to extend and improve the southern embankment.

A revised scheme has now been designed which removes the need for the south bank works but still ensures a bridge replacement and reduction in height of the northern approach.

DM1726332a.jpg. Steps leading to the footbridge at Widewater, Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170214-160158008

The overall scheme cost is £480,000 and of this £385,000 is already held by the county council in developer contributions. It has requested the release of £103,773 being held by Adur District Council.

According to officers: “The revised scheme is now within the budget originally set for the project and will make some significant improvements to the bridge and ensure that it improves access for all.

“Whilst, the costs remain high given that it would not affect other planned highways improvements and has been taken through the county council approval process, it is considered that the request for the transport funding held by the district council is agreed to enable this project to proceed.”

A decision on releasing the funds is set to be made next Tuesday (March 31).