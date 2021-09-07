Fresh Shoreham development up to eight storeys high next to River Adur submitted

Impression of the proposed Shoreham development

This would also include commercial space and 49 parking spaces at the site, located on the southern side of Brighton Road, north of the river and next to the rowing club and lifeboat station.

The land, now cleared, was previously home to a removals and storage facility.

‘Generous’ private roof gardens and balcony areas are planned for the flats as well as a courtyard for pedestrian and vehicle access. A six-storey, living ‘green wall’ is planned for the courtyard area.

Plans for green wall

Previous plans included a proposal for 119 flats in 2007 but this was refused due to a lack of flood protection, inadequate access and interference with naval navigation among other reasons.

Then, in 2017, 136 flats were proposed for the site but the plans were subsequently withdrawn.

Before the current plans were submitted, Adur District Council expressed concerns about a high-rise scheme but proposals were amended to combine houses and flats instead.

A report into the new plans concludes that it is not considered to affect light entering existing properties and, unlike previous plans, will not prevent visibility of the nearby lighthouse.

Cayuga Homes plans to mitigate flood risk with a surrounding wall at the entrance off Brighton Road and a wall at the car park.

The area where the site is located is included in the Shoreham Harbour joint area action plan (JAAP). Shoreham Harbour was identified as having the potential for development in both the Adur local plan in 2017 and the Brighton and Hove city plan (2016).