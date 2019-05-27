Farage’s Brexit Party receives most votes across Adur and Worthing

Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party received the most votes across Adur and Worthing in Thursday’s European elections.
The area is part of the South East region, which will elect ten MEPs to the European Parliament.
Results for the region are due to be announced in Southampton this evening.
Some district and borough breakdowns have been announced. For instance the breakdowns in Adur and Worthing are as follows:
ADUR
Change UK - 835
Conservative - 1931
Green - 3306
Labour - 1741
Lib Dem - 3744
Brexit Party - 6,931
Socialist Party - 31
UKEUP - 68
UKIP - 473
Ind J McMahon - 20
Ind D Round - 12
Ind M Turberville - 13
WORTHING
Change UK - 1330
Conservative - 3005
Green - 4866
Labour - 2993
Lib Dem - 6742
Brexit Party - 11,329
Socialist - 43
UKEUP - 100
UKIP - 726
Ind J McMahon - 37
Ind D Round - 18
Ind M Turberville - 17