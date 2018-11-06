Extra funds to fill potholes in West Sussex included in Chancellor’s Autumn Budget

Extra money to help fill potholes on West Sussex’s roads is set to be made available by the Government.

In his Autumn Budget Chancellor Philip Hammond announced an extra £420m to be given to councils across England for road repairs on top of the existing fund of almost £300m.

There will also be a total of £150m to improve local traffic hotspots such as roundabouts.

West Sussex’s share of the national pot has yet to be announced.

Back in March this newspaperalong with its sister titles across West Sussex launched a campaign called ‘Pothole Watch’ to improve the surfaces of our roads.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We welcome this funding to support our ongoing highways maintenance work in West Sussex. The council is actively working to ensure the funding is delivered on the ground as soon as possible.

“We take the pothole issue extremely seriously, as Sussex Newspapers helped us illustrate during its Pothole Watch campaign earlier in the year.

“From April to mid-October this year, we received 11,662 reports of potholes and repaired 14,029. These figures include the work of our roving repair team which proactively seeks and fills potholes.”

To report a pothole in your area use the county council’s Love West Sussex app or visit the website.