Extra funding for new Shoreham and Southwick affordable homes

Extra funding to deliver new affordable housing at two sites in Adur has been released.

Cecil Norris House in Ravens Road, Shoreham, has already been demolished to make way for 15 units, with a budget of £3.55m previously agreed by the district council for the development.

However since then asbestos has been discovered below ground, while a party wall with the neighbouring property is structurally unsafe.

Adur District Council executive members agreed to an extra £378,000 to fund the increased costs at a meeting last Tuesday (February 11).

According to officers works on site have recommenced and with piling now complete the scheme is on track to be completed by winter 2020.

Meanwhile planning permission has already been secured for 44 new build homes and six refurbished homes at Albion Street in Southwick. The scheme was originally set to be a split of market and affordable homes, but the development will now be 100 per cent affordable.

The council has reviewed the current design to see if more homes could be accommodated by removing some parking spaces. A further five homes could be built with a loss of around 20 parking spaces. A planning application has now been submitted on this basis.

Meanwhile all bidders have been asked to include a sprinkler system in their pricing. In order to offset this cost the design team are proposing minor changes to other elements of the scheme such as removing the costly smart control lighting within flats.

The district council previously agreed a budget of £9.4m for the Albion Street development, however the contract price is now expected to be ‘significantly higher than expected’, while the scheme is also now for a higher number of homes.

Executive members agreed to release a budget of £2.8million to fund the development from borrowing.

Carson Albury, executive member for customer services at Adur District Council, praised officers. He said: “They have done an absolutely marvellous job on this.”