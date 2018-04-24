ELECTIONS: Adur Greens targeting first seats

Adur residents will go to the polls on May 3 to elect their latest batch of district councillors.

The Herald has spoken to figures from every party fielding candidates to get their thoughts and priorities ahead of next month’s election. Today (Tuesday, April 24) the Green Party is the last to have its say.

Adur Green Party hopes to secure its first seats on Adur District Council.

The party is seeking to spring ‘major surprises’ on May 3 and has named Marine and Southlands as areas where it expects to do well.

In Marine, its chairman Andrew Bradbury is aiming to ‘break the ward’s tradition of returning only Independent councillors’, arguing the community had an ‘instinctive interest’ in environmental issues.

On its general hopes, Mr Bradbury said: “Campaigning actively since the start of the year and we have had many people tell us that their voices are not currently heard by the Council.

“Unsurprisingly, we have heard huge concerns about local air quality and congestion. In addition, very few people know about the Adur Local Plan, which has been poorly communicated to Adur local residents.

“There are some big challenges facing the council and local area. The need to address the lack and affordability of housing is essential and there are targets to be met for homebuilding.

“However, every planning application along the Harbour, at New Monks Farm and throughout our community will have a worrying impact on school places, health provision, congestion and air quality.”

Greens will push for a sustainable development policy, for the council to adhere to the Government’s Clean Growth Strategy and council leadership to substantially reduce unrecyclable waste materials like single-use plastics generated by businesses and organisations.