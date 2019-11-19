East Worthing and Shoreham: Hustings planned ahead of general election

Residents in East Worthing and Shoreham will have an opportunity to grill the candidates competing to represent them in the House of Commons next month.

A hustings has been organised by Future of Adur Schools (FAST) and the Shoreham Society, who will co-host the event on December 2 – just ten days before the nation goes to the polls for the general election.

The event at the Ropetackle Arts Centre has the support of many local community groups including Adur Residents Environmental Action (AREA), Flock, Adur Churches, Extinction Rebellion, Shoreham Community Trust and Shoreham by Cycle.

Four out of the five candidates standing in the constituency have confirmed they will attend the event.

These are: Tim Loughton (Conservative), Lavinia O’Connor (Labour), Ashley Ridley (Lib Dem) and Leslie Groves Williams (Green).

SEE MORE: East Worthing and Shoreham: These are the candidates hoping to be your next MP

Alastair Reid from FAST said: “It’s great we have managed to pull many of the community groups behind this hustings for what maybe one of the most important elections in our lifetime.

“We expect a packed house, (indeed we are looking at other venues to stream a live feed too as an overflow), so get there early, have a chat to one of the community groups, submit a question, and lets get the most informed electorate, and thereby the best national representative for East Worthing and Shoreham.”

While there will be some specific questions on areas that concern the local groups – from education to the environment to local developments – the event will also cover national issues from health to housing, crime to Brexit.

The hustings start at 7.30pm, but doors will be open at 6.30pm.

Residents can submit questions in advance to the email: Fasthustings@gmail.com, or suggest one on the night.

You need to be willing and able to ask the question in person.

SEE MORE: Worthing man punches stranger in ‘violent and unprovoked attack’ just hours after being released from prison

West Sussex County Council awards celebrate dedication

Faulty level crossing barriers in East Preston causes gridlock