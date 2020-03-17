Development on Shoreham’s high street approved

A new development for flats behind Shoreham’s high street have been approved.

Plans for six new units at 43 High Street between Tosca Ristorante and Chambers Bistro were refused by Adur District Council last year. Developers wanted to build a four-storey rear extension for three new studio flats and convert the upper floors of the existing building for another three units. This would have included an extension to the existing roof.

43 High Street Shoreham, between Chambers Bistro and Tosca Ristorante (photo from Google Maps Street View)

Revised plans have now been submitted, this time for two flats in the current building with a rear dormer and a three-storey rear extension for two further flats.

Permission was granted by the council’s planning committee last Monday (March 9).

The ground floor retail unit, currently occupied by Ladbrokes, is due to be extended as part of the plans.

David Park, speaking on behalf of the residents of the neighbouring Town Quay Apartments, raised concerns about the impact of the development on the underground sewage system.

He described how they had already seen a number of incidents, including raw sewage coming out of the drains.

He also argued the proposals were still too dense and the three-storey extension would be ‘out of keeping’ with other housing next to it.

But officers argued that the overlooking issues had been overcome, while government planning guidance meant they had to look at additional high density development where they could in sustainable locations.

One of the main issues voiced by councillors given the constraints of the site was about the effect of construction on the A259.

Kevin Boram (Con, Buckingham) highlighted how recent roadworks near the Norfolk Bridge had caused ‘absolute mayhem’.

Joss Loader (Ind, Marine) also voiced concerns about the A259’s ‘lack of resilience’.

Officers conceded that the site’s development would likely have some impact on the A259.

Cllr Boram proposed the construction management plan should come back to the committee for sign-off once it had been submitted by the applicant.

This was agreed and the application was approved subject to the CMP being satisfactory.