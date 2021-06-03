Decision due on redevelopment of Sompting pub site

The application, for the Joyful Whippet, in Steepdown Road, Sompting, has been recommended for approval at the meeting on Monday (June 7).

The pub closed in May 2020 and has been standing empty ever since.

If the application from Aaliyah Developments is approved, it will be replaced with a terrace of four four-bedroom houses and two three-bedroom chalet bungalows.

The plans have been amended since the original submission, which was for a block of six flats and four detached houses.

The site will be accessed from Halewick Lane and there will be parking for 12 cars.

The council has received three letters of objection, with concerns raised such as overdevelopment, the loss of green space and the homes being of an ‘inelegant design’.

A letter was also received on behalf of the Worthing Archaeological Society, calling for an archaeological assessment of the site, which is said to be ‘an area of much archaeological importance’.

To view the application, log on to planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk and search for DM/0998/19.