Decision due on new homes near Shoreham flyover

Plans for 52 homes near Shoreham’s flyover could be rejected by councillors next month.

An application, submitted by Cobbetts Developments Ltd, would see development on a parcel of land bordered by the river Adur to the west, the A27 to the north and Steyning Road to the east.

Plans for 52 homes off Steyning Road, Shoreham

It was last discussed by Adur District Council’s planning committee in July 2017 when it was deferred to wait for progress on the district’s local plan and more information on noise and air quality.

Since then the local plan has been adopted and more information has been provided by the applicant.

The plans are due to be discussed by the committee again on Monday September 9. Officers are recommending refusal.

The South Downs National Park Authority have objected, while the council has received 50 letters of objection.

The illustrative plans indicate that the new homes would be three storeys high. However the elevations also include a roof terrace access structure.

The applicant has since indicated it would be happy to stipulate the houses will be no higher than three storeys.

The scheme includes 30 per cent affordable housing and would be accessed from Steyning Road.

The site itself is currently used as a field for horses to graze in.

Officers are recommending refusal on the grounds the site is outside the built-up area boundary of Shoreham and is within the countryside.

They also argued that the proposal would have a detrimental impact on the landscape character and appearance of the site and on the wider area, the gateway setting of Shoreham, its riverside setting and the setting of the conservation area and listed buildings within it.

Their report also suggests the applicant has not adequately demonstrated the development would not result in harm to future residents through unacceptable noise disturbance from the A27 flyover or that any impacts could be overcome.