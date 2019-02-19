Decision due on former Poundland site redevelopment

Plans to demolish the former Poundland building in Worthing to build 26 new flats and retail space could be approved next week.

Last year the retailer moved from its previous home in Montague Street to a larger site, the former home of Poundworld a few doors up.

Plans for former Poundland site in Montague Street, Worthing

Now developers Century House are looking to redevelop the site 26 new apartments above and behind commercial spaces at ground floor street level.

An application is due to be discussed by Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee next Wednesday February 27, with officers recommending approval.

According to the plans access to the flats would be from three locations along Prospect Place and Augusta Place.

Bin and cycle stores and proposed at ground floor level.

A total of 15 responses have been received from nearby residents with nine objecting, four supporting and two supplying comments.

Objections mainly focused on parking problems, loss of light to nearby properties and the possibility of overlooking.

Supporters felt the development replaced an ‘ugly’ building, would help regenerate Montague Street and assist in improving the supply of housing.

The proposal includes six studio flats, 12 one-bed flats, six two-bed flats and two three-bed flats.

No affordable housing is proposed as the developer said it would make the scheme unviable.

According to the developers: “The development proposals detailed in the preceding pages describe the careful transformation of a currently unattractive site that straddles two Conservation Areas in central Worthing.

“Seen in the context of the poor townscape quality of the area around Augusta Place, they represent a potential first step in improving this linking route between the seafront promenade and shopping street.

“The proposals acknowledge the best aspects of the existing townscape, such as the ordered and vertically oriented elevations and restrained palette of materials, whilst creating a development of high quality, sustainable, contemporary commercial and residential spaces that will improve this site for the benefit of the area as a whole.”