Decision due on 74 new flats in Shoreham to replace ‘deteriorating’ building

Plans to demolish a ‘deteriorating’ four-storey block of flats and replace it with one up to six storeys high are expected to be approved by Adur District Council.

An application from Southern Housing Group to replace the 40-flat Mannings building, in Surry Street, was received by the council in August and will be considered at a meeting of the planning committee on Monday November 11.

Mannings, in Surry Street, Shoreham-by-sea, could be demolished to make way for a new block of flats (google maps street view)

The plan is to build 74 flats over three to six floors, 28 of which would be one-bedroom, 40 two-bedroom and six three-bedroom.

If approved, people living in Mannings – which was built c1982 – would be temporarily rehoused while the work was carried out. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

In a design statement to the council, Southern Housing Group said parts of the current building were ‘starting to deteriorate due to age and weather’.

The report added: “As a result, the building suffers from significant heat loss and water penetration. There are concerns with damp, condensation and heat loss due to the uninsulated concrete frame, and poor heating and ventilation.

“Also, the heating system and services are at the end of their life expectancy.”

The council received a handful of letters about the application – two in support and eight objections.

Some liked the proposed design of the new flats, while others were worried not enough parking or rented homes had been included.

The application allows for 27 parking spaces, three of which would be wheelchair accessible, as well space for 86 bicycles.

While the Mannings flats are all social-rented, the new ones would have 17 social-rented flats and 57 for shared ownership.

A report to the planning committee said: “Although its intended tenure mix would produce 23 fewer social-rented flats then the existing, it provides 34 additional affordable homes overall.

“Southern Housing Group also states that it is in the process of purchasing nine recently constructed, open-market flats at 63 Brighton Road and will convert these to social-rented homes to rehouse existing tenants and that other similar purchases may follow.

“Overall therefore there will be a net increase in the level of affordable housing.”

The committee has been asked to delegate the application’s approval to the head of planning while a Section 106 agreement – contributions made by the developer to pay for local infrastructure – is prepared.

To view the plans, log on to planning.adur-worthing.gov.uk and search for DM/1281/19.

The meeting will be held at the Shoreham Centre on Monday November 11, starting at 7pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.