Decision delayed on function room in empty Sompting pub’s beer garden

Adur councillors will look again at plans to build a function room in the beer garden of a closed pub in Sompting.

Members of the planning committee appeared ready to refuse the application for the Marquis of Granby, raising concerns about the design of the building, which would sit in a conservation area.

However, because officers had recommended approval and applicant Concorde Star Pubs and Bars was not represented at the meeting, the plans had to be deferred to a later date.

A report to the meeting said the 14mx8m wooden function room would be used for weddings and other events. If approved, it would sit on a concrete slab used by the old marquee, which blew down last winter.

Some councillors were less than impressed with its design or the lack of windows or emergency exit.

Brian Coomber (Con, St Nicolas) said the building was ‘very uninteresting’ and ‘looks like an ordinary shed’.

He added: “If there was a fire or any serious event people would all have to come out of one door.”

Ward member George Barton (Con, Peverel) told the meeting he had been fighting for road and parking improvements in the area for the past three years but was ‘getting nowhere fast’.

Lt Col Barton said allowing the application would be ‘absolute madness’ and would add to the problems in the area.

He described a number of road rage issues to the committee and said he had had to hold up traffic to allow a woman with a pram to go round a car that was parked on the pavement.

Concorde Star Pubs and Bars will be invited to the next meeting of the planning committee. If the company decides not to attend, the committee will make a decision without them.